MSY Ranks No. 3 on ‘USA Today’ List of Top Airports

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – USA Today named Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport the third best large airport in the country in a recent “10Best” poll.

The newspaper said that a panel of experts partnered with editors to pick the initial nominees, and the 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

From the story:

“Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport opened a new terminal in late 2019 inspired by the Mississippi River. The modern, spacious terminal features some 30 dining options (including local favorites like Cafe du Monde, Emeril’s Table, Leah’s Kitchen and Angelo Brocato), as well as free Wi-Fi, charging points at half the departure gates and live music in the Jazz Garden.”

The top 10 winners in the Best Large Airport category are:

Denver International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Orlando International Airport – Orlando Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Nashville International Airport Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Austin-Bergstrom International Airport