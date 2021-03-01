MSY Execs Elected to Airports Council Leadership Positions

NEW ORLEANS – The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport announced the election of two of its executives into leadership roles among the Airports Council International – North America organization, the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada.

Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation, was elected to serve as the chair of ACI-NA’s board finance committee. Kristina Bennett-Holmes, deputy director of aviation – commercial development, was elected to serve as vice chair of ACI-NA’s U.S. international air service program.

“I am very proud to see our team continue to demonstrate that New Orleans is producing leaders who others around the country can look to for help in guiding the airport industry through these tumultuous times,” said Judge Michael Bagneris, chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board.