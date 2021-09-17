MSY Earns Efficiency Award

NEW ORLEANS – The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) was named the most efficient airport in North America among airports serving 5-15 million passengers per year by the Air Transport Research Society.

MSY is one of 12 airports globally and one of four in North America to receive the award this year. The results were based on 2019 financial year data and obtained following a year-long research effort by the ATRS Global Airport Benchmarking Task Force.

“This recognition is validation of the hard work our airport has done over the years to ensure that we not only provide a first-class airport experience for our passengers, but we also manage our operations efficiently,” said Judge Michael Bagneris, chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board. “We are very honored to have New Orleans named among the best Airports in the world.”

“We are thrilled to receive this award from ATRS’ esteemed program as a result of our prudent management, good fiscal responsibility and overall operational efficiency,” said Kevin Dolliole, MSY’s director of aviation. “I am proud of our entire team for this significant accomplishment.”

The award was announced at the 2021 ATRS Global Airport Efficiency Award ceremonies, which was held virtually Aug. 27.

The ATRS Global Airport Benchmarking Report measures and compares the performance of several important aspects of airport operations: productivity and efficiency, unit costs and cost competitiveness, financial results and airport charges. The report also examines the relationships between various performance measures and airport characteristics as well as management strategies in order to provide a better understanding of observed differences in airport performance. The 2021 report includes 205 airports and 24 airport groups of various sizes and ownership forms in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

More information: https://www.atrsworld.org/new-page.