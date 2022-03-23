Moxey CEO Hosts Webinar on Cryptocurrency Strategies

BATON ROUGE — A new cryptocurrency strategy will be unveiled to entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors in a free livestream event scheduled for 3 p.m. (central) on Wednesday, March 23.

Charlie Davis, CEO of Baton Rouge-based financial tech company Moxey, will talk about how he has “solved major crypto challenges around high transaction fees, privacy, transparency, governance, energy consumption and related issues.”

Davis works to build blockchain business communities, supporting the launch and expansion of small and mid-sized organizations across 16 cities in the southeast.

For more information and RSVP, click here.

In 2021, the Louisiana Legislature passed a resolution recognizing Moxey and Bitcoin for their success in creating a more vibrant economy.

“Moxey is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the old economy and the new economy. We’ve already built a vibrant and active economy with more non-speculative transactions than most other digital currencies,” said Davis in a press release. “Moxey has solved some of the key challenges that prevent digital currencies from being used in everyday transactions. We will be disclosing our proof-of-value mechanism that allows the Moxey dollar to maintain its stable price while providing financial incentives for users.”