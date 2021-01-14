Moviegoers Can Rent Entire Auditorium at Covington Theater

COVINGTON, La. – Independent movie theater operators have had to find creative ways to make money during the pandemic. Marcus Theatres in Covington is no exception.

Now, the theater is offering a special low price for a group of up to 20 friends to enjoy a movie while remaining socially distant in their own personal auditorium. Guests can schedule a day, choose a movie from the theater’s catalog, order snacks and enjoy the show.

The price is $99 through the end of January.

