Mount Carmel Celebrates 25 Years of Volunteering with Habitat for Humanity

Photo courtesy of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity

NEW ORLEANS — More than 40 Mount Carmel students will volunteer with New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2525 Mazant Street. The day of work is essentially a 25th anniversary celebration of collaboration between the nonprofit and the Orleans Parish Catholic girls’ high school, which is NOAHH’s longest running volunteer partner. Since 1996, an estimated 3,700 MCA juniors and seniors have spent more than 29,000 hours building and repairing Habitat homes. After Hurricane Katrina, MCA students helped build many of the houses in the Musicians’ Village in the Upper 9th Ward.

“Participating in Habitat for Humanity made me realize the importance of volunteer work and giving back to the community,” said senior Sophia McKean, a NOAHH volunteer. “Sometimes we can get so caught up in the materialistic matters of the world that we lose focus on our call as Christians to help others.”

New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity is an independent nonprofit affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Its mission is to “responsibly build communities where families can thrive, in homes they can afford.” For more information, visit www.habitat-nola.org