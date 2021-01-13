Mount Carmel Academy Earns Cognia STEM Certification

Mount Carmel Academy senior Margo Flores tests the structural integrity of her group’s ‘noodle bridge’ by adding weights.

NEW ORLEANS –– Mount Carmel Academy announced that it has earned STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Certification from Cognia, a merger of the education nonprofits AdvancED and Measured Progress. This designation is offered to institutions that have adhered to the Cognia STEM framework.

“We are pleased to be a Cognia STEM Certified School. This recognition exhibits Mount Carmel Academy’s commitment to preparing our students with the STEM skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their post-secondary pursuits and the workforce,” said Beth Ann Simno, Mount Carmel principal. “Using the Cubs Create Design Cycle for the last five years, our students have examined problems on the local and global level, imagined new and inventive solutions, and collaborated to bring ideas to life. Our certification will uphold our school to the highest standards in STEM education as we continue to evolve and expand our programs.”

In order to earn STEM certification, Mount Carmel had to demonstrate adherence to the Cognia STEM framework as reflected by the school’s performance across 16 STEM standards. The certification process provides an evaluation and continuous improvement process supported by research-based tools and resources. Cognia’s STEM certification reviewers examined classroom projects, professional development programs for faculty members, school-wide ventures, and extracurricular offerings that exemplified quality STEM education and real-world integration. Reviewers also interviewed key stakeholders such as school administrators, STEM faculty and staff, parents, students, and community partners.