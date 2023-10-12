Morris Bart Leases Office Space in Metairie, Gretna from the Feil Organization

The Lakeway Complex (photo courtesy of the Feil Organization)

METAIRIE, La. — The Feil Organization, a national real estate investment firm, announced that it has signed two leases totaling 11,158 square feet with personal injury attorney Morris Bart.

Bart leased 2,248 square feet of office space for a 61-month term on the first-floor of Oakwood Corporate Center in Gretna.

At Three Lakeway in Metairie, Bart leased 1,644 square feet of first-floor space and 7,266 square feet on the 24th floor, for a total of 8,910 square feet. Both leases last for 60 months.

“We’re proud to welcome such a well-respected firm as Morris Bart into multiple locations throughout our portfolio,” said Colette Wharton, regional director at the Feil Organization, in a press release.. “Our regional office network continues to be the preferred choice for esteemed firms looking to expand their footprint and service clients across the greater New Orleans area.”

“Our clients have greatly increased in outlying areas of New Orleans, including the West Bank, Metairie, Kenner, LaPlace and the Northshore,” said Bart. “We are therefore proud to be opening up first-class offices in the Oakwood Corporate Center and in the Three Lakeway Building in Metairie in order to service their needs. My philosophy has always been to establish a firm that is convenient for clients and likewise gets great results.”

Morris Bart employs more than 100 attorneys and more than 150 legal professionals. The firm has 15 offices throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas.

Oakwood Corporate Center and Three Lakeway are part of the Feil Organization’s regional office network servicing the greater New Orleans area. Located at 401 Whitney Avenue, Oakwood Corporate Center is a Class-A, 132,550-square-foot complex. Three Lakeway is a 471,745-square-foot, Class-A tower that is part of the Lakeway Complex, a trio of Class-A office towers along Causeway Boulevard in Metairie.

Feil said it recently invested in modernizing both offices by upgrading lobby areas and common corridors. Each property offers a host of tenant amenities and immediate access to key regional roadways.

At Oakwood Corporate Center, Bart was represented by Barry Spizer of SRSA Real Estate and Feil was represented by Meghan Reed of Property One. At Three Lakeway, Bart was represented by Barry Spizer of SRSA Real Estate and Feil was represented by Bruce Sossaman of Corporate Realty.