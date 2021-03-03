Morial Convention Center to House Mass Vaccination Site

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The City has announced it will partner with LCMC Health to launch a mass vaccination site at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where vaccine appointments for eligible residents will begin on Thursday, March 4.

Those who are currently eligible to receive a vaccine in Louisiana should register for an appointment by calling (504) 290-5200 or by going to patientportal.LCMChealth.org. Days and hours of operation are subject to vaccine availability. The call center will be available seven days a week to answer questions, schedule appointments or add names to the waiting list.

The New Orleans Health Department will be providing staffing support at the Convention Center alongside LCMC Health personnel. Additionally, the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will continue to recruit, train, and manage NOLA Ready volunteers who will support in non-medical roles at the Convention Center and other vaccine sites around the city. To be a part of this effort, join the NOLA Ready Volunteer Corps by going to ready.nola.gov/volunteer.

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will be providing free shuttle service to the Convention Center Hall J starting Thursday. Shuttles will depart every 15 minutes from Duncan Plaza, every 45 minutes from the West Bank RTA Park and Ride, and every 45 minutes from the New Orleans East Walmart. Residents interested in using the shuttle must pay their regular fare to the designated pickup points. Both the outgoing and return shuttle service are free of charge. All RTA shuttle buses will be marked as “Special/Convention Center.” Complimentary parking for individuals driving to the Convention Center will be available in Parking Lot F, directly across from Hall J. For more information on shuttle service, visit norta.com, call the Rideline at (504) 248-2900 or follow @NewOrleansRTA on social media.