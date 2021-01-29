Morial Convention Center Named 2021 National Top Workplace

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has been named one of the top workplaces in the nation by the Energage employer recognition program. The award is granted to companies based exclusively on feedback provided by employees.

“This is an extraordinarily high honor that we take great pride in and something we hear about regularly from our clients. Given that this distinction comes directly from our staff, whom we consider internal customers, it is particularly rewarding. Cultivating a positive work environment and uplifting culture is something we are dedicated to,” said Michael J. Sawaya, Convention Center president. “Our success as a multifaceted event venue depends on a dedicated and accomplished staff which is reflected in being named a top workplace. I am immensely grateful that we have such an amazing team that any other company in the country would be proud to call their own.”

The convention center kept all staff fully employed during the pandemic and made progress on a $557 million, five-year capital improvement plan.

Sawaya said the center has worked with state and local officials to ensure all health and safety standards are in place when the facility welcomes visitors through its doors once again.