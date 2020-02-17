Morial Convention Center Issues Call to Artists

NEW ORLEANS – The Morial Convention Center, in partnership with the Arts Council New Orleans, has issued a request for qualifications to artists and design teams to create permanent art installations on the 7.5-acre pedestrian park that will run along the length of Convention Center Boulevard, from Poydras to Henderson streets.

“Through this series of commissions, our goal is to bring New Orleans’ world-class reputation as a center of art and culture to the front steps of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center,” Arts Council Executive Director Alphonse Smith said. “We commend the Convention Center for recognizing the essential role that art has in elevating public space and enhancing the visitor experience.”

Chosen artists and teams will create medium- to large-scale artworks that will be installed at three locations along Convention Center Boulevard. Applicants are encouraged to consider the following themes: creativity, sense of place, connectivity, light and interactivity.

A total of $425,000 will be awarded among a minimum of the three commissions. The amount is inclusive of all costs associated with the project, including, but not limited to artist fees, materials and equipment, insurance, permitting, fabrication and installation, and travel and lodging,. Artists who are invited to participate in Phase II of the Call will be required to submit an itemized budget as part of the proposal submission. The call is open to professional artists or teams working in conjunction with professional artists. Submissions must include a brief letter of interest, a resume, work samples with a description list, a preliminary proposal that demonstrates your concept for the project, and three professional references.

Qualified parties can click here to review all criteria and to download the RFQ details.





