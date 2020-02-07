Morial Convention Center Announces Promotion for Kari Morehead

NEW ORLEANS – Kari Morehead has been named special events and partnerships coordinator for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Morehead will be responsible for the coordination of all activities related to NOLA Christmasfest, an annual indoor holiday festival; and ResCon: The Global Resilience Summit, an annual international conference on the practice of successful resilience and disaster management.

Morehead brings more than 15 years of experience in event planning and coordination to her new role. She began her career at the New Orleans House of Blues, where she coordinated appointments, leads and other projects as their special events sales and logistics coordinator. After 12 years in that position, Morehead moved on to become the New Orleans Museum of Art’s volunteer coordinator and visitor services associate. There, she coordinated the museum’s public programming events, and implemented strategies to enhance audience engagement and development.

Most recently, Morehead supported the efforts of various local artists through her work at New Orleans Airlift and the Creative Alliance of New Orleans. In 2019, Morehead coordinated multiple events including the 2019 Beaux Arts Ball, and the 2019 New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Creative Industry Panel.

Morehead graduated from Tulane with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in public relations. In her spare time, Morehead has volunteered for a variety of New Orleans-area volunteer organizations such as the Contemporary Arts Center, Animal Rescue New Orleans, the Music Box Village and the New Orleans Museum of Art.