Morgan Stewart Re-Launches Communications Business

NEW ORLEANS – After an 18-month stint with the New Orleans Business Alliance, Morgan Stewart re-opened Stewart Communications, a turnkey firm focused on brand and reputation management.

Stewart offers nearly three decades of executive-level experience for two Fortune 200 corporations – Circuit City Stores Inc. and Entergy Corp. – and as communications director for the Governor of Virginia’s Commerce and Trade Secretariat. His experience includes work with national media in virtually every media market across the U.S. and a significant amount of marketing and crisis management.

His experience also spans a wide array of industries including consumer electronics, cyber security, economic development, energy, food service, politics, advocacy, retail, solar power and utilities.

Recently, Stewart Communications began the process of opening a new office in North Carolina. It expects to complete that grand opening within 60 days.

“Helping to position New Orleans for successful economic development at NOLABA was a professional dream come true and mission accomplished. I’m excited to now help businesses meet their goals here in New Orleans and on the East Coast. The opportunity for business growth along the Mid-Atlantic is undeniable. Having gained incredible experience with small and large companies operating here and on the East Coast, it makes sense to create a nexus there, and offer services and experience few small marketing companies can match, while still calling New Orleans home,” said Stewart.

For more information about Stewart Communications, please visit stewartcomm.com.