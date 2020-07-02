Moreno Announces Launch of $22M Entergy Bill Assistance Program

NEW ORLEANS – Utilities Chair Helena Moreno announced the formal launch of the “City Council Cares” bill assistance program, which provides up to $100 a month of Entergy bill assistance for New Orleanians that have faced job or wage losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill credits last for four months and not only come at no cost to other ratepayers, serve to offset future costs that would have been passed on to all due to the economic downturn. Those offset costs, therefore, save all ratepayers money over time.

“I’m proud to announce the launch of this innovative, one-of-a-kind assistance program for New Orleanians focused on providing direct cash assistance to those most economically impacted by the pandemic,” said Councilmember Moreno. “The economic toll of the pandemic continues to build, so we knew we needed to match the great need with a significant relief package to help our people get through these tough times. Thanks to collaborative work with ENO, our team of legal and technical advisors, and citizen advocates, we built something unique and impactful for all ratepayers.”

The website for the City Council Cares program went live on July 1.

The program is focused on those who have filed for unemployment assistance since March, including hospitality, “gig,” and 1099 workers. To apply, text CCC to 69516 or go to www.Entergyneworleans.com/citycouncilcares.