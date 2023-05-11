More Than 127 Families Served at New Ronald McDonald House

NEW ORLEANS – Since opening on Dec. 8, the new Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana has welcomed more than 127 families (346 adults and 270 children) for more than 2,400 nights. Approximately 1,125 meals have been served. The facility is on the campus of Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

“Now in its fifth month, the house has a waiting list,” said RMHC-SLA Executive Director Grace McIntosh. “We are beyond happy to provide a home-away-from-home for families who need it most. With more than 70% of our families seeking treatment at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, our house allows them to stay in close proximity to their loved ones.”

The 17,500-square-foot house has 22 guest rooms, nine of which can accommodate four or more guests with adjoining room options for additional family members.

There’s a 64-person dining room, outdoor barbecue space, game room, playroom, library and other community spaces. The number and size of the community spaces in the house allows for increased onsite volunteer-led activities, which is the heart of RHMC-SLA programming.

“We love our volunteers,” said McIntosh. “Without them we would not be able to do what we do. We are always looking for volunteers, whether to drop off a meal or spend some time volunteering at the house with our families. There are countless opportunities to get involved.”

Since RMHC-SLA’s founding in December 1983, it has served more than 20,000 families from greater New Orleans and across the country. With the help of the local community, it helps ease the financial and emotional burdens families face as they access critical care for their children.