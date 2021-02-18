Moody’s Revises Louisiana’s Outlook to Positive

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Treasury said that Moody’s Rating Agency has revised the state’s outlook to positive for outstanding general obligation bonds that finance state construction projects.

“This is really positive news after some tough months for our state,” said John Schroder, Louisiana State Treasurer. “In its annual review, Moody’s expressed optimism and gave us a blueprint for moving forward. By employing careful fiscal management, especially strengthening our rainy day fund and emphasizing policies that create jobs, we can continue to make progress on our bond ratings.”