Monique R. Jones Selected Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Queen 2023

NEW ORLEANS – The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale held its annual members-only soirée, titled “The Reveal,” on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The organization selected its 2023 royalty and announced next season’s parade theme, honorary grand marshal and floats.

Established in 2013, Femme Fatale now boasts nearly 1300 members. Its mission is to offer women of all backgrounds an opportunity to promote and support New Orleans’ cultural landscape through participation in the annual Mardi Gras season while “uplifting the community through various endeavors of engagement, awareness and social enhancement.”

“We are elated to have Femme Monique R. Jones as our 2023 Queen Femme Fatale and beyond proud to welcome the newest members into the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale,” said Founding Member and President Lisa Ray Diggs in a press release. “As we prepare to celebrate a decade in Carnival, we have many exciting things planned to commemorate our herstory. This is just the beginning!”