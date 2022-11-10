Molly Kimball’s ‘Craft’ Explores Zero-Proof Cocktails

Photo by Hope Fruge

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Eat Fit and Pelican Publishing have announced the release of “Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails” from author Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and nutrition journalist. Other contributors include bar expert Ethan Skaggs, executive editor Melanie Warner Spencer and photographer Hope Fruge.

Allowing readers to explore the world of zero-proof cocktails through recipes that can be made at home, “Craft” features more than 50 different drinks, along with suggestions for barware, glassware, DIY bitters and shrubs.

“Gone are the days of fruity, sugary drinks traditionally known as mocktails,” said Kimball. “We are making a push to retire the term, which we feel fails to describe a thoughtful, elegant cocktail. Our book gives the reader a fun and exciting venture away from soda spritzers and dated mocktails, to zero-proof drinks with little or no added sugar. We were inspired by the artistry of our Eat Fit partners and by the commitment of thousands of people who have participated in Alcohol Free for 40 over the years.”