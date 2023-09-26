Modern Social Club Common House to Open in New Orleans in 2024

NEW ORLEANS — Common House will open in New Orleans in early summer 2024. In partnership with Adventurous Journeys (“AJ”) Capital Partners, Common House will take over the former Louisiana Children’s Museum space at 420 Julia Street.

Constructed in the 1840s, the building once served as a private home, a warehouse operated by the Port of New Orleans, and a home for Dixie Art Supplies until its former tenant, the Louisiana Children’s Museum, assumed ownership and opened in 1986. Common House is working with Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture and Joshua Joseph Interiors to preserve the building’s exterior, iconic blue arched doors, and unique historic features.

“With each of our Houses, our design aims to tap into the soul of the building,” said Josh Charles of Joshua Joseph Interiors. “For this building in particular, it seems like everyone in New Orleans has a story about visiting the old Children’s Museum. I’ve found it important to use that context when bringing this building back to life. We’re working with lots of vibrant color and playful tile…and yes, the blue doors are here to stay.”

The 20,000 square-foot “modern social club” will feature a social hall, restaurant, rooftop pool, fitness center, courtyard, open co-working space and conference rooms. In addition, there will be multiple spaces for private events that can accommodate weddings, cocktail receptions, and corporate events of up to 300 guests. In addition to the club’s amenities, members will also have access to Common House’s weekly programming, including live music, wellness classes, wine tastings, speaker series, and connection opportunities with other members.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the New Orleans community and to offer an inclusive place for residents to dine, connect, and discover,” said Common House Co-Founder Ben Pfinsgraff. “New Orleans is such a unique city with unparalleled culture, diversity, and beauty. And we hope the addition of Common House will continue to add to the vibrancy of the Warehouse District and of the city as a whole.”

Founded in 2017, Common House has locations in Charlottesville, Va.; Richmond, Va.; and Chattanooga, Tenn. 420 Julia Street is the first location that’s being developed with the team at AJ Capital Partners, which is based in Nashville. Cooper Manning is on the company’s executive team.

The building will also house Memoir Residential, a new multifamily residential property from AJ Capital Partners that combines hospitality and design with flexible leasing options.

Co-founders Derek Sieg and Ben Pfinsgraff created Common House because of their desire to “build a common space for people of all different backgrounds to come together over food, drink and experiences.”

Common House offers multiple tiers of membership to accommodate the broad community, including discounted rates for those under 30, students and companies.

AJ Capital is a real estate investment manager with a portfolio that includes hotels, creative office, single-family rental, retail, and entertainment venues. Memoir Residential is a hospitality-driven residential platform. Design, branding, development, and operations are led by AJ Capital Partners.