MKS Plastics Announces $14M Expansion of Tangipahoa Facility

TICKFAW, La. – From Louisiana Economic Development:

MKS Plastics, a Louisiana-based premium industrial pail manufacturer, announced it is investing $14 million to double the size of its production facility in Tangipahoa Parish. The 48,000 square-foot expansion will increase manufacturing output, allowing the company to better serve its customers in the petroleum and chemical industries.

The company expects to create 20 new direct jobs while retaining 82 current positions. MKS also anticipates the creation of about 100 construction jobs at peak construction. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 34 new indirect jobs, for a total of 54 new jobs in the Southeast Region.

The announcement coincides with Louisiana’s observation of Manufacturing Week, the 12th annual nationwide celebration of the sector’s continued growth and the career opportunities it has to offer.

“Thanks to companies like MKS choosing to grow in Louisiana, our state’s manufacturing jobs – the ‘gold standard’ indicator of economic health – ended 2022 at the highest level in seven years,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Louisiana’s diverse and growing manufacturing sector supports more than 140,000 workers and their families through investment and job creation. I thank MKS for their continued commitment to our state and its skilled manufacturing workforce.”

The expansion will grow MKS’s manufacturing line by adding 14 new injection molding machines along with the pumps, chillers, air compressors and air dryers required to run each new machine. The project will also include the addition of a rail spur to the facility that will allow the plant to directly receive raw materials used in the production process.

“This expansion will help MKS in every aspect of its business model, from our employee capacity to sales,” MKS Plastics Chief Operating Officer Robert Latiolais said. “We are looking forward to creating jobs for the community, while also being able to broaden our sales horizons with the additional machinery and warehouse space.”

The company anticipates the upgrades to the facility to be complete and operational by the end of 2024.

“We are always excited about our existing companies expanding in Tangipahoa, and the fact that MKS Plastics is a homegrown company makes it even better,” Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said. “The expansion of another advanced manufacturer in Tangipahoa demonstrates our ability to provide a quality workforce within this industry and we look forward to MKS providing long-standing career opportunities for our citizens.”

To support the project in Tickfaw, the state of Louisiana offered MKS a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $1.49 million performance-based forgivable loan from the Economic Development Award Program for the rail spur infrastructure. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“Our entire team at Tangipahoa Economic Development have worked hand in hand with Louisiana Economic Development and MKS Plastics to support this business with their expansion,” Tangipahoa Parish Economic Development Executive Director Ginger Cangelosi said. “We greatly appreciate the investment both have made here and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to see MKS grow and prosper, ultimately benefiting everyone in Tangipahoa Parish.”

“This type of expansion is a marker of success for a family-owned manufacturing company like MKS Plastics,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “The larger facility will not only allow the company to keep up with rising demand for their products, but will create meaningful new jobs at home in Tangipahoa Parish, and strengthen the region’s manufacturing legacy.”