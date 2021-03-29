Mixed-Use Development on Constantinople Under Construction

The former Fine Arts Theater at 1733 Constantinople Street will be home to new residences and commercial units. (Photo provided by Urban Properties)

NEW ORLEANS – A nearly $2 million historic redevelopment of the 11,600-square-foot building at 1733 Constantinople Street – next to Martin’s Wine Cellar – is slated to be complete this summer.

The architecture group CICADA and the construction team at Perrier Esquerré Contractors were tapped to bring this historic property back to life. The newly revitalized building will offer a variety of spaces for commercial lease on the ground floor and four residential apartment units on the second floor.

“The restoration is a balance of old and new. It contributes to the heritage of the city by preserving the considerable cultural, social, and architectural history represented by the century-old Fine Arts Theater built in 1917,” said Perrier Esquerré Contractors Project Manager Lee Cooper in a press release. “And the design was redone using best practices to make the commercial spaces as responsive as possible to COVID protocols and sensitivities, such as private entrances for each space, and touchless entry.”

The development will be anchored by DEVENEY, a local marketing firm, using 4,700 square feet and fronting Constantinople Street. The new units provide an inspiring workspace for design, technology, and engineering professionals, as well as contemporary food and beverage, fitness, and retail concepts. Currently, there is a planned fitness concept, as well as a boutique medical user that hopes to be part of the project.

“Being able to breathe new life into this building and bring it back into commerce in a thoughtful way has been one of the most enjoyable challenges we’ve worked on to date,” said CICADA Partner James Catalano. “We wanted to honor this historic structure by keeping its original theater spirit, while also adding new design elements and spaces that work for the modern user. Our team is proud to be a part of the larger revitalization of this Baronne Street corridor by reviving this historic neighborhood gem.”

Urban Properties Real Estate is listing the three commercial downstairs units in the development, which are currently leasing at $22-25 per square foot gross. Click here for more information.