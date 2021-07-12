Mister Mao to Open July 24 in Dick & Jenny’s Former Space

NEW ORLEANS – Chef Sophina Uong and husband/partner William “Wildcat” Greenwell will open Mister Mao on Saturday, July 24 in the former Dick & Jenny’s space at 4501 Tchoupitoulas. Specializing in “inauthentic” global-inspired cuisine and cocktails, the 1,400-square-foot bar and restaurant will be a “tropical roadhouse with funky décor, bright colors and ample seating options,” according to a press release

“Wildcat and I are so excited to welcome our guests and let them experience everything I love about cooking – the ability to celebrate being together, experimenting with flavors and ingredients from around the world, and finally getting to savor it all,” said Uong, a self-taught chef who grew up on the West Coast after her family fled from war-torn Cambodia.

Uong has worked in several esteemed San Francisco-area restaurants, including Waterbar, Revival Bar + Kitchen, Calavera and Absinthe Brasserie. In 2016, she was named Food Network’s Chopped “Grill Master Napa Champion”and was hired to manage Andrew Zimmern’s Lucky Cricket restaurant in Minneapolis.

At Mister Mao, Uong will serve everything from deviled almonds and plantain chaat (an aromatic Indian riff on bar nuts) to escargot Wwellingtons (snails en croute with preserved lemon, garlic butter, horseradish and powdered greens) and Niman ranch pork shanks dry rubbed with ground congregation coffee beans and hickory smoked with chochoyotes.

Pastry chef Sarah Cotton, who has worked at Restaurant August and Shaya, will provide a dark chocolate tart with malty peanut brittle, coconut cream, black garlic and crispy rice and the lotus blossom cookies.

The restaurant will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday. For reservations or more information, visit www.mistermaonola.com.