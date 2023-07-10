Mister Mao Creates Cocktail to Celebrate Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS — Chef Sophina Uong and husband/partner William “Wildcat” Greenwell are celebrating the two-year anniversary of Mister Mao restaurant by offering a cocktail named “The Teaches of Peaches” throughout July. It features vodka, house-made peach shrub, freshly squeezed lemon juice, peach liqueur, saline and Angostura bitters. The drink is served over crushed ice and garnished with dehydrated Covey Rise peach.

Uong will donate 50% of each anniversary cocktail sold to the Southern Smoke Foundation and will participate in the October 2023 Southern Smoke Festival in Houston. The nonprofit is dedicated to providing emergency relief funding and no-cost mental health services to those in the hospitality industry.

Mister Mao is located at 4501 Tchoupitoulas in New Orleans (entrance on Jena Street) and serves dinner Thursday through Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) and brunch Sunday.

Uong has earned praise and recognition from Bon Appètit, Conde Nast Traveler, Thrillist and others.