Mint House New Orleans Riverside to Open in November

Rendering provided by Mint House

NEW ORLEANS — New York-based hospitality company Mint House is opening a new property, the Mint House New Orleans-Riverside, this November at 315 Girod Street.

Mint House is a “tech-forward” hospitality concept featuring apartment-style accommodations that resemble short-term rental options “with the amenities of a five-star hotel,” according to a press release. Mint House rooms include kitchens and laundry equipment along with “boutique” workout facilities, on-site security and an option for pre-stocked groceries.

Riverside is a set of 15 “design-forward” apartments housed in a converted warehouse. Units range from one to three bedrooms. Each guest will have an in-room MIRROR and the ability to shop in-room products directly from their phone. There is a rooftop lounge.

Mint House said it plans to add 3,000 units across 30 markets within the next 12 months.