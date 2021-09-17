MiNO Foundation Offering Relief to Hospitality Workers

NEW ORLEANS – Made in New Orleans Foundation is bringing direct relief to hospitality workers.

BIPOC Hospitality workers whose income has been affected by Hurricane Ida are eligible to apply for a limited number of $500 direct relief grants. Additionally, MiNO is distributing another round of $150 Bee’s Grocery Grants to BIPOC hospitality workers with immediate food and grocery needs. MiNO will work with restaurant partners to support BIPOC hospitality workers with immediate needs. BIPOC hospitality workers in need of assistance are invited to apply here.

Supporters can help these efforts with a contribution to the Bee’s Grocery Fund. Click here to donate.