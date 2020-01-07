Minnesota Also Beats Louisiana in WalletHub’s Report on Family-Friendly States

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Adding insult to injury after Sunday’s Saints-Vikings playoff game, personal finance website WalletHub ranked Louisiana third worst and Minnesota No. 1 in its ranking of 2020’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 50 key indicators of family friendliness. The data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate. Here’s how Louisiana ranked in key categories:

20th – percentage of families with young kids

40th – child-care costs (adjusted for median family income)

41st – infant mortality rate

44th – median family salary (adjusted for cost of living)

45th – violent crime rate

48th – percentage of families in poverty

28th – housing affordability

47th – unemployment rate

45th – separation and divorce rate

On the plus side, Resonance Consultancy announced its annual top 100 cities report (unrelated to WalletHub) and New Orleans ranked 71 on the list this year. Bloomberg has called Resonance’s best cities ranking “the most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and business people alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal.” Here’s the full report.





Comments

comments