Mimi’s in the Marigny is Now Anna’s

NEW ORLEANS – Anna Giordano, the former bar director at Longway Tavern, has partnered with LeBlanc + Smith to open a neighborhood bar at 2601 Royal Street in the Marigny. The new venture, simply named Anna’s, takes over the two-story, 19th-century bank building formerly occupied by Mimi’s in the Marigny, which closed during the pandemic. Chris Hamm will run the kitchen. Doors open on Friday, June 4.

“Anna’s is a neighborhood bar where you can shoot some pool (and whiskey) or grab a solid cocktail and a surprisingly good bite to eat,” said a LeBlanc + Smith spokesperson in a release.

Giordano has worked at Josephine Estelle, Meauxbar, Jewel of the South and Bar Tonique. The winner of numerous cocktail competitions, she is also the co-founder of the Salon d’Whatever pop-up gallery and founder of Five Finger Beverage. Raised in Seattle, Hamm spent 13 years in Tom Douglas’ James Beard Award-winning kitchens. After moving to New Orleans, he joined the Coquette team as sous chef. He joined the LeBlanc + Smith family as executive sous chef at Cavan, then Sylvain.

LeBlanc + Smith operates Sylvain, Cavan, the Chloe and Barrel Proof.