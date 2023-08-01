Milling Benson Woodward Welcomes Bruce Cranner, Magdalena Majka

L to R: Bruce Cranner, Magdalena Majka

NEW ORLEANS — Milling Benson Woodward LLP welcomes Bruce Cranner as a new partner and Magdalena Majka as “of counsel.”

Cranner is a versatile litigator with broad experience over the last 40 years defending medical liability, product liability, asbestos and general insurance cases. His commercial litigation practice is centered on healthcare providers and includes non-compete disputes, licensure matters and business disputes. He serves as the independent counsel to the Louisiana Board of Dentistry. He frequently serves as a mediator in complex cases involving Medicare secondary payer issues, among other issues.

He has brought more than 40 jury trials to verdict, including cases involving complex medical issues and serious injuries or deaths.

He often defends manufacturers of medical devices, sporting goods and recreational products. He is national coordinating asbestos trial counsel for an engineering company based in New York involved in litigation across the United States.

Cranner has been involved in legal education and bar activities throughout his career. He is currently serving as a member of the board of the Louisiana Association of Defense Lawyers and is a member of the faculty of the annual LADC “Bootcamp,” teaching young defense lawyers trial techniques.

Majka’s litigation practice encompasses medical malpractice defense, product liability and commercial litigation. She handles legal research and writing.

She was born and raised in Poland, where she received her Masters of Laws from the University of Warsaw and served as a judge at the District Court of Warsaw. After moving to the United States, she clerked for the Wrobel Markham Schatz Kaye & Fox firm in New York City and later obtained her LL.M. with distinction from Tulane University Law School. While at Tulane, she received the CALI Award for highest scoring student in Intro to U.S. Legal Research and Writing Class.