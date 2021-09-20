“We combine a thorough knowledge of the law with creative problem-solving to deliver solutions to a wide variety of issues.”

Proud to have served New Orleans and regional clients for more than 120 years, Milling Benson Woodward LLP has built a strong reputation both locally and internationally. The firm assists clients with transactions and litigation related to nearly all aspects of business.

“Milling enjoys working with clients to assist in the economic growth of New Orleans and the region,” says Hilton S. Bell, Senior Partner. “We combine a thorough knowledge of the law with creative problem-solving to deliver solutions to a wide variety of issues.” The firm’s practice areas include banking and corporate law, government relations and regulatory matters, healthcare, insurance coverage and defense, intellectual property, labor and employment law, environmental, natural resource law, taxation and estates, business and civil litigation, and admiralty and maritime.

Milling is a charter member of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, and Hilton Bell served on its first Board of Directors. According to Bell, membership has impacted and benefitted the firm by providing a forum for economic and other issues affecting the region.

Milling Benson Woodward LLP operates out of New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and the Northshore, and its attorneys have taught at Tulane and Loyola University New Orleans Schools of Law and are active in numerous civic, community, charitable, and religious organizations.

Former Partner and President of Hancock Whitney Bank, R. King Milling—currently of counsel to the firm—is a recipient of the Times-Picayune Loving Cup award and is currently a member of the Board of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana and Chair of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Coastal Protection.

