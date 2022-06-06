MillerKnoll Signs Distribution Partnership with AOS Interior Environments

NEW ORLEANS – AOS Interior Environments, a Louisiana-owned and operated commercial furnishings contractor, is now offering hundreds of new products from MillerKnoll.

In the Summer of 2021, Herman Miller finalized a $1.8 billion purchase of Knoll Inc. The new company, known as MillerKnoll, is now one of the largest design companies in the world with a presence across more than 100 countries. Subsidiaries include Hay, Maharam, Muuto and Design Within Reach.

Independently, the U.S. brands were two prominent names in modern design with histories dating back to 1938 in the case of Knoll and 1905 for Herman Miller. Florence Knoll commissioned iconic designs from architects and designers, including the Tulip Collection and Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen, the Wassily Chair by Marcel Breuer, and the Barcelona Chair by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. Iconic designs made by Herman Miller include the Eames Lounge Chair, Eames Molded Plywood Chair, Eames Molded Plastic Chair, and the Aeron Chair by Bill Stumpf and Don Chadwick.

“Having been a Knoll dealer serving this region for over 30 years, I can confidently say this is one of the most monumental moments in the history of our industry. This marriage between Herman Miller and Knoll brings together two pioneering icons of design with exceptional portfolios, leading business practices, and long histories of innovation,” said Shelby Russ, president and CEO of AOS Interior Environments, in a press release. “What we are most excited about though is the positive impact this will have on our clients. Starting today we can now offer access to the largest array of highly sought-after products in commercial furnishings at the most competitive prices available.”

MillerKnoll signed AOS on as its distribution partner in Louisiana and Mississippi.

“You can have the most beautiful products in the world but having a committed partner at the local level is critical to success in any commercial project,” shared Laurie Martin, market development executive at MillerKnoll. “AOS has always stood out as one of the leading dealers in our network due to an outstanding culture and commitment to design, innovation, operational excellence, sustainability, and social good. Together we are in the best position possible to meet our clients everywhere they live and work. This is global design excellence with truly local execution.”