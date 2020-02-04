Milestone Members

The Jefferson Chamber would not be able to continuously advocate, educate and connect without the support of generous member businesses. Celebrating its 23rd year in 2020, the Chamber is honored to recognize its 20, 15, and 10 year members.

20 Year Members

Better Business Bureau of the GNO Area, Inc.

Faux Pas Prints

Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co.

Herzing University

Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana, Inc.

Junior Achievement

Omni Advertising Marketing P.R. Inc.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Tulane University, School of Professional Advancement – Elmwood Campus

UnitedHealthcare of Louisiana

15 Year Members

Anthony V. Ligi, Jr., APLC

Bergeron Automotive

Carubba Engineering, Inc.

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans

CRC Global Solutions

Delgado Community College

Elmwood Business Association

Greater New Orleans, Inc.

JEDCO

Jefferson Dollars for Scholars

Jefferson Parish Employees Federal Credit Union

Keller Williams Realty – Lynda Nugent Smith

Latter & Blum

Louisiana Association of Business & Industry

Louisiana Business Leadership Network

New Orleans & Company

Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner

Secure Shredding & Recycling

The Slone Group

Westbank Business & Industry Association

YMCA of Greater New Orleans

10 Year Members

1st Lake Commercial Properties, Inc.

1st Lake Properties/Favrot & Shane Co.

5 Minute Oil Change

Al Bourgeois Plumbing

Alarm Protection Services (APS)

Associated Benefits Consulting

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Metairie – New Orleans

Daughters of Charity Services of New Orleans

Don Juan Cigar Company of Metairie

Exterior Designs, Inc.

Gaynell J. Martin Insurance, Inc.

Jefferson Parish Finance Authority

Louisiana Tour Company

The Engraving Co.

Universal Data Inc.





