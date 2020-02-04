Milestone Members
The Jefferson Chamber would not be able to continuously advocate, educate and connect without the support of generous member businesses. Celebrating its 23rd year in 2020, the Chamber is honored to recognize its 20, 15, and 10 year members.
20 Year Members
Better Business Bureau of the GNO Area, Inc.
Faux Pas Prints
Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation
Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co.
Herzing University
Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana, Inc.
Junior Achievement
Omni Advertising Marketing P.R. Inc.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Tulane University, School of Professional Advancement – Elmwood Campus
UnitedHealthcare of Louisiana
15 Year Members
Anthony V. Ligi, Jr., APLC
Bergeron Automotive
Carubba Engineering, Inc.
Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans
CRC Global Solutions
Delgado Community College
Elmwood Business Association
Greater New Orleans, Inc.
JEDCO
Jefferson Dollars for Scholars
Jefferson Parish Employees Federal Credit Union
Keller Williams Realty – Lynda Nugent Smith
Latter & Blum
Louisiana Association of Business & Industry
Louisiana Business Leadership Network
New Orleans & Company
Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner
Secure Shredding & Recycling
The Slone Group
Westbank Business & Industry Association
YMCA of Greater New Orleans
10 Year Members
1st Lake Commercial Properties, Inc.
1st Lake Properties/Favrot & Shane Co.
5 Minute Oil Change
Al Bourgeois Plumbing
Alarm Protection Services (APS)
Associated Benefits Consulting
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Metairie – New Orleans
Daughters of Charity Services of New Orleans
Don Juan Cigar Company of Metairie
Exterior Designs, Inc.
Gaynell J. Martin Insurance, Inc.
Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation
Jefferson Parish Finance Authority
Louisiana Tour Company
The Engraving Co.
Universal Data Inc.