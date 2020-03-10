Mike Otero Promoted to Chief Risk Officer at Hancock Whitney

GULFPORT – Michael Otero, the new chief risk officer at Hancock Whitney, is an executive vice president at the bank with more than 32 years of leadership experience in financial services audit, compliance and risk management. Otero, who came to Hancock Whitney in 2013 as chief internal auditor, was most recently the 120-year-old bank’s deputy chief risk officer.

Mike succeeds Hancock Whitney’s former CRO, Joe Schwertz, who will be taking on a consulting role as Hancock Whitney’s loan executive for the MidSize Bank Coalition of America (MBCA). Schwertz, who also served as Whitney National Bank general counsel for many years, will support MBCA’s efforts for more effective national legislation and regulatory dialogue on issues impacting mid-sized banks.

“Mike Otero has an exceptional record of achievement in helping financial institutions manage risk effectively through regulatory compliance, transparency and business best practices,” said Hancock Whitney Chief Executive Officer John M. Hairston. “We are very pleased to have Mike in a position critical to helping us carry on the strength, stability, integrity and service at the center of who we are as a trusted financial and community partner. This transition aligns with our core values and strategic corporate succession planning.”