Mike Boyd Joins Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer

NEW ORLEANS – Mike Boyd has joined Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer as a transactional attorney where his practice will focus on general business, mergers & acquisitions, and real estate transactions. Prior to joining the firm, Mike practiced law for three years, working primarily in the commercial litigation context on matters involving construction, succession, contract, tort and professional liability law. Mike attended the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. Prior to law school, Mike was a teacher and coach at Lusher Charter High School in New Orleans.