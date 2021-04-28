Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo Announces 2021 Dates

The New Orleans Nightcrawlers will perform Saturday, May 15 at the Broadside.

NEW ORLEANS – What does the Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo music festival have in common with Napoleon Bonaparte and the Dalai Lama? After this year, all three will have spent time in exile.

When the North Mississippi Allstars headline this year’s version of the popular annual outdoor event, they won’t be performing on the banks of Bayou St. John; instead, they’ll play two sets of music on Friday, May 14 at the Funky Uncle. The next night, the New Orleans Nightcrawlers will entertain the socially distanced crowd at the Broadside. On Sunday, Tank and the Bangas will close out the festivities at the Broadside.

The complicated format is just another example of what event promoters have to do to host shows during the pandemic – even as mask rules are changing, vaccinations are on the rise and hope is on the horizon.

“If there is one thing we’ve learned in the past year, it’s the value of our outdoor spaces and natural environments,” said Jared Zeller, founder of the Friends of Bayou St. John and the Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo. “Bayou St. John has been a true refuge throughout the pandemic, providing much-needed outdoor recreation, beauty and space to breathe.”

