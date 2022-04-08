Michelle Miller to Serve as UNO Spring Commencement Speaker

Michelle Miller (Photo Courtesy of UNO)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — CBS News journalist and University of New Orleans alumna Michelle Miller will serve as the principal speaker at the university’s spring 2022 undergraduate commencement ceremony.

The university will hold two commencement ceremonies in the UNO Lakefront Arena on Saturday, May 21: a graduate student ceremony at 10 a.m. and an undergraduate student ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

UNO will also award New Orleans attorney and former University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors chair James Carter with an honorary doctorate during the graduate school ceremony.

Miller is a co-host of “CBS Saturday Morning.” Her work regularly appears on “CBS Mornings,” “CBS Sunday Morning” and the CBS Evening News. She also files reports for “48 Hours” and anchors Discovery’s “48 Hours on ID” and “Hard Evidence.”

“We are so excited to welcome Michelle back to campus,” said UNO president John Nicklow. “She has traveled the country and the globe, reporting on some of the most important news events of our lifetime. Our graduates will benefit from her experience and insight. As an alumna of the university, she is a fantastic role model for all privateers.”

Miller’s reporting has earned her several prestigious journalism awards including an Emmy for her series of reports on the National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy, an Edward R. Murrow for her coverage of a day care center stand-off in New Orleans, and she was part of the Alfred I. duPont – Columbia Award winning team for coverage of the Newtown, Conn., school shooting. In 2019, Miller won a Gracie award for her reporting on the hidden world of sex trafficking in “‘48 Hours’: Live to Tell: Trafficked.”

Miller is well-acquainted with New Orleans. She previously worked at WWL-TV, the local CBS affiliate. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Howard University and a master’s degree in urban studies from the University of New Orleans.