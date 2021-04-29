Michelle Denice Craig

Growing up, Michelle Craig had friends and family members who had a lot of negative experiences with lawyers, but when she learned that the profession included freedom fighters, social activists, politicians, change-makers and entrepreneurs, she realized law school could be a springboard to other worlds. As Owner and Managing Attorney at Transcendent Law Group (TLG), Michelle works in areas where she shares a passion—areas that influence the fabric of society—such as labor and employment law, small businesses/entrepreneur law, and education law.

“Empathy and understanding are important, says Michelle. “I am tough and effective, but that doesn’t negate my ability to have compassion and see the big picture in a legal situation.”

Michelle has moved and traveled extensively, living in the Gulf South and studying in Baton Rouge and Aix en Provence, France. These travels taught her that people want the same things—happiness, love, justice, and equality—and that we have more in common with one another than differences. This understanding, combined with TLG’s quality collaborative approach, has garnered her and her firm frequent recognition and a reputation for sparking innovation, getting results, and leading future generations.

TLG is committed to service. Michelle started an organization called DiversiTea, and TLG supports others like UNCF, Dress for Success, and The Innocence Project.

Transcendent Law Group

1441 Canal Street, Ste. 317, New Orleans

504-459-4557

tlg.law