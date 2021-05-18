Michael Faherty Joins Argent Financial Group’s N.O. Office

NEW ORLEANS – Argent Financial Group announced that Michael Faherty will be joining its New Orleans office as senior vice president of institutional services.

Faherty will serve clients throughout south Louisiana, including New Orleans and Baton Rouge. He will report directly to Senior Vice President and Institutional Services Manager Mark Milton.

“We’re very pleased to have Michael join our team here in New Orleans and lead our institutional efforts in the south Louisiana market,” Milton said. “Michael is a consummate professional, and his depth of experience with both large institutions and individual investors makes him the ideal person to help us deliver fiduciary-level services to our clients. We anticipate his continued success as he and our growing team of advisors continue to build and grow the Argent brand across southern Louisiana.”

A native of Covington, Faherty has more than 20 years of experience working with retirement plans, as well as investments for corporations and nonprofits. He comes to Argent from Regions Bank, where he served as institutional trust strategist/senior vice president since 2016 and been an employee since 2003.

At Regions, he was responsible for all new business development within the bank’s institutional trust department for the entire Louisiana market, as well as the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Panama City, Fla. He was also lead consultant for the bank’s largest and most important institutional trust clients throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join Argent, a company I’ve long admired,” Faherty said. “I look forward to working with clients and using the industry knowledge I’ve built up over my career so far.”

His other previous roles were at First Union National Bank in Charlotte, N.C.; Fidelity Investments in Dallas; and Pan-American Life Insurance.

Faherty graduated Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in finance.