Michael C. Gretchen Joins Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver

NEW ORLEANS — Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver has welcomed trial and appellate litigator Michael C. Gretchen. His practice focuses on business disputes, insurance coverage disputes, securities litigation and arbitration, partnership and fiduciary duty disputes, and fraud and RICO litigation. He has represented businesses across a variety of industries, and he has argued in state and federal courts across the country, including the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit.

Gretchen received his Bachelor of Arts cum laude from Washington and Lee University and his Juris Doctor cum laude from the University of Georgia School of Law, where he was a notes editor for the Georgia Journal of Intellectual Property Law. While in law school, he was also active in the moot court and mock trial programs.

Before joining Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver, Gretchen was a partner at Fellows LaBriola, a commercial litigation boutique in Atlanta.