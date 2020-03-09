Meyer Named Board Chairman of St. Tammany Chamber

COVINGTON — The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors elected Tom Meyer, vice president of Benefit Planning Group Insurance & Wealth Management, to a one-year term as its chairman. He succeeds Townsend Underhill, president of development with Stirling Properties.

“Tom first joined our chamber in 2014 and immediately became involved in our advocacy and public policy committee,” said Lacey Osborne, president and CEO of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. “We knew right away how fortunate we were to have him on the team, and he has continued to advocate for St. Tammany businesses both as that committee’s chairman for two years and as a board member since 2017.”

Meyer has served several civic, government and education organizations, including the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, the Jefferson Chamber Foundation, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission’s Jefferson Edge Committee and Greater New Orleans Inc.

Meyer began his financial services career in 1995 and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation from the College of Financial Planning. He is securities registered through LPL Financial with Series 6, 63, 65 and 7 licenses.

A native of New Orleans, Meyer is a graduate of Loyola University New Orleans and resides in Covington.

For more information about the St. Tammany Parish Chamber of Commerce, its board, members, committees and programs, visit sttammanychamber.org.