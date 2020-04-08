Metropolitan Human Services District Announces COVID-19 Policies

NEW ORLEANS – Metropolitan Human Services District – an agency focused on mental illness, addiction and developmental/intellectual disability services for Orleans, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes – has made updates to its clinic procedures in line with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to best serve the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

MHSD has suspended its clinic walk-in policy to the general public until further notice. In addition, the state agency is primarily delivering care for those in need through tele-conference and tele-behavioral health capability for the safety of persons served and staff. Licensed clinicians will use telephonic and video conferencing capabilities for medication management and other therapy services.

“We know that this current climate can take a toll on one’s mind, body and spirit,” says Dr. Rochelle Head-Dunham, MHSD executive and medical director. “In addition to the precautionary measures we have put in place, MHSD understands that emergencies and crisis incidents can still occur. We will address those needs on a case-by-case basis and are safely prepared to assess and assist those most vulnerable citizens.”

Three Reasons for Walking into MHSD Clinics during COVID-19:

Medication Injection

Emergency/Urgent visits (Clinician screened)

Prescriber/Physician Request

These changes and updates will remain in effect until the State of Louisiana and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) have declared this pandemic over. For more information and additional policy updates details call (504) 568-3130 or visit MHSDLA.org.





