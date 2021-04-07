Metal Supermarkets Will Open April 12 in Elmwood

NEW ORLEANS – Metal Supermarkets, a supplier of small-quantity metals, will open for business on Monday, April 12 at 5820 Plauche Street in Elmwood.

The store specializes in the sale and distribution of a wide range of metals – including aluminum, copper, brass and stainless steel – in a variety of shapes: bar, tube, angle, channel, sheet and plate. Target customers include manufacturers, machinists, maintenance and repair shops, tool and die shops, hospitals, hotels, universities, schools, homeowners, artists and hobbyists. Shoppers will be able to choose from 8,000 types, shapes and grades of metal cut to exact specifications.

“There is a great need in the area for a metal supplier that ensures high-quality materials and service. I’m prepared to provide the best solution for each customer that comes into our store,” said store owner David Machado in a release. “I’m eager to begin serving the community, backed by the support of a talented team.”

Based in Canada, Metal Supermarkets now has nearly 90 locations across North America and the United Kingdom. Machado, a helicopter pilot and former heliport manager, is the franchisee leading Metal Supermarkets’ entry to Louisiana.

“This new location is a testament to our processes and systems and the demand in the industry for a fast and convenient small-quantity metal provider,” said Stephen Schober, CEO and president of Metal Supermarkets. “With a go-getter like David as the driving force of the new store, we’re confident he will find success and rapid growth in the area. Businesses and consumers in the Big Easy are going to love Metal Supermarkets.”

Visit www.metalsupermarkets.com/new-orleans/ for more information.

Metal Supermarkets New Orleans will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.