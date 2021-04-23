Metairie’s Gifted Healthcare Acquires Florida Agency

Image provided by Gifted Healthcare

METAIRIE — Metairie-based healthcare staffing agency Gifted Healthcare has announced the acquisition of Therapia Staffing, a Florida-based company that helps partners with contract nursing, allied staffing temp relief and permanent hires.

“By acquiring Therapia Staffing, we join our team of experts with theirs, thus creating a larger platform to bring about fresh perspectives and ideas,” said Dennis Ducham, Gifted Healthcare president, in a press release. “As our country continues the battle against COVID-19, the need for nurses and other healthcare-related staff is at an all-time high. Together, we can help meet the demand and take the pressure off of healthcare facilities trying to fill positions with qualified candidates.”

Ducham said combining the companies allows Gifted to provide its clinicians with a broader selection of clinical opportunities and a brand-new selection of specialties, including school-based nursing, school-based therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy.

“This acquisition connects two purpose and passion-centric companies allowing for even greater impact to our candidates, facilities, and company ‘Ohana,'” said Jennifer Goldstein, Therapia CEO. “The proven track record of Gifted’s services combined with our strong connections and shared understanding of the importance of our ‘why’ make this the perfect opportunity to continue to deliver the highest quality services in the industry.”

Gifted Healthcare began as a local nurse staffing company and has since expanded nationwide, offering a wide range of career opportunities for clinicians. The company said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has forecasted a faster-than-average growth in nursing jobs by 2029. An increase of 7% demand translates to more than 221,000 new nursing jobs in the coming years.