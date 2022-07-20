Metairie Big Lots Store to Reopen

METAIRIE — The Big Lots at 7135 Veterans Memorial Boulevard will reopen on July 23. To mark the occasion, the discount retailer will offer special discounts and promotions. The event begins at 8:45 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Big Lots experience back to Metairie following repairs made to the store due to Hurricane Ida,” said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots president and CEO, in a press release. “We’ve put a lot of thought into the layout, design and visual appeal of the store to elevate the shopper experience and help our customers live bigger and better.”

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots is a discount retailer and a Fortune 500 company that operates 1,438 stores in 47 states and an ecommerce platform