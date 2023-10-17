Flexicrew Technical Services Acquires Texas Company

Brandon and Tara Smith

JEFFERSON, La. – Flexicrew Technical Services|Flexblue Staffing, a technical recruiting and staffing solutions provider, has acquired Reliant Nationwide Staffing, based in Deer Park, Texas.

Before the merger, FTS|Flexblue Staffing had more than 20 internal employees throughout the Gulf South and at its Jefferson Parish headquarters. With the Reliant acquisition, it has more than 30 internal employees in addition to many contracters at client sites throughout region.

This is FTS|Flexblue Staffing’s second acquisition in 12 months. In late 2022, it merged with Technical Employment Services of New Orleans.

“I founded the company in 2015 with zero revenue and one employee,” said Brandon Smith, the company’s founder and president. “We have grown rapidly and organically up to the end of 2022 with the acquisition of Tech Serv. We have a big appetite for future growth. We want to be a powerhouse along the Gulf Coast and a turnkey partner for clients’ staffing needs.”

Eric Wiegand, vice president of Reliant, will continue to lead the team in Deer Park and work in collaboration with FTS|Flexblue Staffing in Houston.

“I’m excited to partner with FTS|Flexblue Staffing as they have an outstanding platform,” he said. “We look forward to offering this new platform to our customers and raising the bar for quality and customer service. Together, we’ll evolve and continue our success with Brandon and his team.”

Launched in 2015, FTS has made Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. five times. Its recruiters work with C-level executives, mid-level professionals and early-career applicants. Sister company Flexblue Staffing recruits talent for light industrial, manufacturing, warehouse and skilled trade positions.

“We are excited to build on Reliant’s success and look forward to continuing to expand our footprint in Texas,” said Smith. “Our goal is to keep the integrity of their achievements intact. We believe this alignment will create a seamless transition for both our customers and employees.”

Roth Law firm handled all the legal work for the Reliant acquisition.