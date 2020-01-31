Metairie Bank & Trust Company Announces New Board Member

NEW ORLEANS – Metairie Bank and Trust has announced the election of Ross F. Lagarde as its newest board member. Ross has nearly 20 years of experience in the areas of personal injury, civil litigation, business litigation, commercial disputes, real estate litigation, sales and use tax, and ad valorem taxes.

“We are excited to have Mr. Lagarde join our board. As we look forward to growing on the Northshore and in other markets, we welcome Mr. Lagarde’s extensive business and legal knowledge to assist with our mission,” said Ron E. Samford, Jr., president and CEO of Metairie Bank & Trust.

Mr. Lagarde earned his Juris Doctorate from Louisiana State University in 2001. He was a partner with the firm of Abbott, Simses, & Kuchler in New Orleans and with Jones Lagarde LLC prior to opening Ross F. Lagarde APLC.

Mr. Lagarde is a former president of the Greater Covington Bar Association (“GCBA”) and co-founded the St. Tammany Young Lawyer’s Bar Association. He is president-elect of the Northshore Business Council. He was selected to the Super Lawyers annual list of top attorneys for the years 2014-2020 and selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars for 2012 and 2013. Mr. Lagarde was also honored to be included in the list of America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators for 2017 and 2018.

He and his wife, Alison, reside on the Northshore with their three children, Grace, Forrest and Charles. In addition to a full time practice, Mr. Lagarde is also a beekeeper hobbyist. An avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoys every aspect of his home in Louisiana: the Sportsman’s Paradise.

“Metairie Bank is an esteemed institution, and I am honored to serve on their Board,” said Lagarde. “I look forward to helping the bank achieve its mission and enriching the communities we serve, including here on the Northshore.”