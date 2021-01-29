Metairie Bank & Trust Announces New CFO

METAIRIE – Metairie Bank and Trust has announced the hiring of Todd Rauch, CPA, as its new vice president and chief financial officer. Rauch will be responsible for all financial operations and activities, including financial reporting, budgeting, investments, and interest rate risk management, as well as information technology and investor relations. “We are excited to have Todd join Metairie Bank as our new CFO. He will fit in well with our team and bring energy and a fresh set of ideas to the many challenges most of us are facing in this current economic environment,” shared Ron E. Samford, Jr., the bank’s president and CEO.

Rauch began his banking career in 2018. His most recent position was senior accountant/treasurer with American Bank & Trust in Covington. Previously he was an audit supervisor with Hannis T. Bourgeois, specializing in financial institutions. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in management at Louisiana State University and his accounting degree from the University of New Orleans. He is presently enrolled in the SW Graduate School of Banking program at Southern Methodist University.