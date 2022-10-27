Metairie Bank to Host Pet Adoption Event

METAIRIE – On Friday, Nov. 4, Metairie Bank will partner with the Louisiana SPCA to find “forever homes” for homeless pets. Pet Adoption Day 2022 will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the bank’s Main Office at 3344 Metairie Road. There will be giveaways, refreshments and ‘lots of wagging tails.”

“The Louisiana SPCA is just one of the many community causes we’re proud to be involved with,” added Metairie Bank CEO John LeBlanc. “Every week, we also support Wet Nose Wednesdays on Magic 101.9, where they highlight animals that need loving homes.”

“We are pleased to have supported a variety of events and initiatives by the Louisiana SPCA for over 15 years,” said Metairie Bank President Michael Gennaro. “At Metairie Bank, we connect with you in ways both large and small.”

At the event, the LASPCA will provide pet adoption paperwork and supplies.