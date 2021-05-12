Metairie Bank to Host Free ‘Community Shred Day’

Getty Images

METAIRIE – According to personal finance website thebalance.com, there are plenty of reasons to shred mail before throwing it away. Thieves can gain access to your accounts by using information from canceled checks and any online purchase orders that contain bank account or billing information. They can find and use your full name, address, telephone numbers and driver’s license number in mail from the Internal Revenue Service, the Office of Motor Vehicles or employers. Heck, they can even find personal information in the computer barcode on the front of junk mail.

Now there’s one less reason to avoid shredding.

Metairie Bank is hosting its annual free Community Shred Day on Friday, May 21 at its main office, 3344 Metairie Road. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Iron Mountain will be on site to securely shred outdated financial and personal documents. The limit is five boxes per person. Iron Mountain is a national information management company with an office in New Orleans.

The bank will also be accepting donations for the March of Dimes at the event.