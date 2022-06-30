Metairie Bank to Celebrate Airline Branch Reopening on July 15

METAIRIE – Metairie Bank will host a grand reopening celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 15 at its Airline Branch, 7807 Airline Drive. The newly renovated branch, led by Airline Sales Manager Bryan House, will serve customers and the community throughout East Jefferson. The grand reopening includes Kona Ice, Lucky Dogs, two gift basket raffles and more giveaways. Metairie Bank was founded in 1947 and has total assets topping $617 million. It has nine branches, including two on the Northshore.