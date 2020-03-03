Metairie Bank Hosts Free Community Shred Day

METAIRIE – Experts say that shredding sensitive documents and junk mail that contains personal information, such as pre-approved credit cards, is one of the best ways to prevent identity theft and fraud. To help with that process, Metairie Bank is hosting a free community shred day Tuesday, March 17 at its location at 3344 Metairie Road. Iron Mountain will be on site to securely shred outdated financial and personal documents. The bank will also be accepting donations for the March Of Dimes. Shredding hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limit of five boxes per person.